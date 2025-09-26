Milwaukee Brewers fans ate pancakes for breakfast at teams' pocket pancake event

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Brewers fans ate pancakes for breakfast at the first-ever postseason pocket pancake breakfast at American Family Field.

Some would say Wisconsin sports fans are the most committed in the country, and Friday's early morning turnout was a testament to that dedication.

"We came from Illinois, made the trek three hours. Die-hard Brewers fans. Can't imagine spending a morning without getting some pancakes, especially celebrating the Brewers this year," Kevin Draeger said.

Watch: Die-hard Illinois Brewers fans show off custom Brewers T-shirts at pocket pancake breakfast

Draeger and his family also created custom Brewers T-shirts to match the Harry Potter theme of Friday night's game.

The pancakes were passed out starting at 6 a.m., but an early morning wasn't going to stop fans from showing up. A line of cars surrounded American Family Field as fans waited to get a free T-shirt and pancakes.

Watch: Brewers fans show off limited-edition T-shirts at postseason pocket pancake breakfast

Brewers fan Jen brought her grandchildren to enjoy the postseason festivities.

"Yes, big, huge Brewers fan. Wanted to get the grandkids up to enjoy some of this Brewer fun for postseason. So we want to celebrate this and hopefully get this 97th win today," Jen said.

The "pocket pancake" made its debut when snack lover and manager of the Brewers, Pat Murphy, pulled a pancake out of his pants pocket during a game while on air with a reporter. Now it's a celebration for fans who want to see the Brewers go far.

Watch: Brewers fans line up for postseason pocket pancake breakfast

"Well, it's World Series or bust for me this year. I did not make the 1982 playoffs, I didn't make a game. This year, I'm going to the World Series," Peterson said.

Todd Peterson got his pancakes and shared them with his two dogs, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson—named after famed Packers football players. Peterson also works with Big League Dream Day, a nonprofit that gives high schoolers the opportunity to play baseball at major league venues.

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball right now, and fans have high hopes for the team to make it to the World Series—and are holding on to the "Uecker magic."

"Let's go, Brewers! Let's get this World Series, for Bob Uecker," Jen said.

