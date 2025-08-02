MILWAUKEE — Daniel Blancas trains with purpose and determination. Known for his devastating left hook, he might be Milwaukee's best chance to become a world champion.

Boxing runs deep in Blancas' blood, with a family legacy that spans generations.

"I've been boxing for about 14 years now. And what brought me to the sport was my family," Blancas said. "I come from a family of boxers. My dad was a boxer. My uncle was a boxer, even my grandpa was a boxer, so it's in my blood."

A 13-time national champion as an amateur, Blancas now trains with his father at the United Community Center as a professional.

"I started fighting at the age of 8. So, I've had about 200 fights ever since I was young. I was fighting, my dad had me fighting in tournaments, going across the country. So I was racking up the experience, racking up the wins and national titles," Blancas said.

As a professional, he remains unbeaten with a 13-0 record that includes 6 knockouts. He also trains under Benavidez's team as he approaches his matches.

Watch: Milwaukee boxer Daniel Blancas fights with family legacy in his corner

"So, I fight super middleweight, that's 168 pounds, the big boys. I'm an action fighter, I throw a lot of punches, and I like to give the fans exciting fights," Blancas said.

The Milwaukee native has already made multiple appearances in boxing's premier venues.

"I've fought in Vegas six times now, and every fight has been better than the last," Blancas said.

His ultimate goal remains clear — to hold that coveted championship belt.

"From this, I want to be a world champion, and I know I will, especially with all of this work that I've been putting in, staying disciplined and dedicated. I have a great team behind me and all of the tools to become a world champion," Blancas said.

