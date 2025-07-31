Kenosha teen dominates global MMA stage with third world championship

KENOSHA, Wis. — Adam Haas may be quiet outside the cage, but his accomplishments in mixed martial arts speak volumes. The Kenosha teen recently claimed his third consecutive world title in youth MMA competition.

"You can stick him in any situation and he can figure his way out," Dave Strasser, Haas's coach and former UFC fighter, said.

Adam's journey has taken him from Indonesia to Abu Dhabi and most recently to Brazil, where he stood atop the podium at the GAMMA World Championship for the third year in a row. In his latest victory, he defeated one of Europe's top competitors this past June.

Pacer Adam Haas just won his third straight world title in youth MMA in Sāo Paulo, Brazil on Thursday, June 19. Three-time world champion (‘23, ‘24, ‘25)! Unbelievable run! Way to represent your country and your school, Adam! https://t.co/wWpOBMvrTw — Shoreland Pacers (@SLPacers) June 23, 2025

"I mean, it's cool to represent your country," Haas smiled.

Adam Haas' Championship resume:



2025 GAMMA Youth MMA World Champion (-74.9kg)

2024 GAMMA Youth MMA World Champion (-74.9kg)

2023 IMMAF Youth MMA World Champion (65.8kg)

2023 GAMMA Youth MMA National Champion

2023 USFL Youth MMA National Champion

The young fighter has developed a distinctive style that has proven successful on the international stage.

"When I fight, I like to stay loose," Haas explained. "I like to just stay relaxed, but I'm not a fighter that is like stiff."

"I felt really confident about everything he was doing, and I've seen his opponents," Strasser said. "His opponents are tough – don't get me wrong – but Adam just had to be Adam, and that's good enough."

Congrats to Adam Haas. 2023 National Youth MMA champion!!! Success is result of showing up and working hard. Every. Single. Day. pic.twitter.com/riAE0Yt7YA — Dave Strasser (@DaveStrasserFCC) April 30, 2023

Strasser, a former UFC fighter himself, has been a constant presence in Adam's corner throughout his development.

"If they're not better than what we were, what I was, I'm not doing my job," Strasser stated. "My job is to teach him and get him better than what I was, and if I'm not doing that, I'm not doing my job."

To gain an edge in competition, Haas joined the wrestling team at Shoreland High School his freshman year. He earned a podium finish at the WIAA State Championship this past year by claiming fourth place in the 157-pound weight class.

Nicholas Haas Adam Haas finished in fourth place at the 2025 WIAA State Wrestling Championships for the 157-pound weight class in Division 2.

"Wrestling for me and MMA, the best thing about it, is the conditioning and the takedowns and the mindset of wrestling too, because it's one of the toughest sports I've ever done in my life," Haas explained.

With each victory, Haas moves closer to his ultimate goal in the sport.

"I'd like to make it on the big stage, maybe UFC, win a championship, maybe Bellator," Haas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error