Milwaukee Board of School Directors approves funding for school resource officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School Board is paving the way to bring school resource officers (SROs) back to the district.

Board members voted at a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, to approve funding for the plan. The motion passed unanimously, according to a release from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors.

File

On Monday, a judge ordered the district and the city to split the cost—about $795,000 each. According to the ruling, SROs must be in the schools within the next 10 days. If not, the judge said there will be sanctions.

"The MPS school board thinks they are above the law. Now the city may also think that but MPS clearly thinks it," Judge David Borowski said in court.

Watch our previous coverage here:

Judge orders City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools to split cost of school resource officers

The deadline to get 25 officers back in school buildings is Thursday, Feb. 27. The vice president or president of the MPS school board must attend the next court hearing, along with the mayor or the mayor's designee.

MPS anticipates the arrival of school resource officers before the deadline as ordered by the court, according to the release.

You can read their full statement below:

This evening, during a Special Meeting of the Board, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors took action to authorize the funding necessary to comply with the February 20th, 2025 court order issued with respect to WI Statute 62.90(8) regarding SROs. The motion passed unanimously. MPS anticipates the arrival of School Resource Officers (SROs) before the February 27th deadline as ordered by the court. -Milwaukee Board of School Directors

We checked with the national organization that trains school resource officers, and no Milwaukee officers are currently registered for the required training.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip