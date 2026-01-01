Milwaukee-area family builds massive backyard ice rink for youth hockey team

FRANKLIN, Wis. – A Franklin family has transformed their backyard into an 80-by-40-foot ice rink, creating a winter wonderland for a team of 10-year-old players and addressing a shortage of ice time in southeastern Wisconsin.

Jake Howell, coach for the Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin or SHAW Timberwolves, has been perfecting his backyard rink for years alongside his wife, Jamie. What started as a small project has grown into a massive skating surface that rivals many community rinks.

"This is the biggest it's ever been, and I don't think it can get bigger unless we tear the deck down," Jamie Howell said.

The rink serves more than just recreational purposes for the team. In their area, they only have access to one indoor rink, which they often share with two other teams, creating scheduling challenges and limited practice time.

"When it comes down to it, there just isn't enough ice for the kids," Jake Howell said.

The backyard setup includes an observation deck where parents can stay warm while watching their children play. Jake says the informal setting often brings out the best in his players.

"They're doing things that we ask them to do in practice, they don't do it in practice, but all of a sudden they come out here and like that they are doing it right," he said.

For Jake, who has played hockey since childhood, the rink represents something deeper than just a practice space. It's about fostering a lifelong passion for the sport.

"Seeing their love and passion for the game is probably one of the best things I'd say in life, especially for my son," he said. "We have our own little microcosm of culture here, but we would love to see that grow in the community."

His son Emmett, who plays on the team, appreciates having his teammates so close to home.

"They are all my friends and every time they have my back," Emmett Howell said. “It’s great. I don't have to go to a rink to skate, I can just go to my backyard and mess around."

Jake says SHAW is currently raising funds for a new rink to address the ice shortage in the community.

"It takes a lot of money and desire from the community," Jake Howell said.

Until then, the Howells' backyard rink continues to serve as a gathering place for young hockey players, building memories and skills that Jake hopes will last a lifetime.

"That's what I hope they get out of it, that passion that fun, and then when they grow up, they think back to this and how much fun it was," he said.

