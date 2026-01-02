Milwaukee area bars, breweries embrace Dry January as participants begin journey

MILWAUKEE — From first-timers to brewery leaders and bartenders, Dry January is shaping up to be a month for new habits, fresh perspectives and a lot less alcohol across Milwaukee County.

Jan. 1 marked the start of a new journey for Brian Nau. Joined by friends, he's embarking on his first Dry January, ditching alcohol for the month.

Mike Beiermeister Brian Nau is partaking in his first Dry January.

"This month, it's going to give me the opportunity to travel and navigate the country without the influences of alcohol and the impairments that come with that," Nau said.

MobCraft Beer was the place for him to kick it off — one of many local spots leaning into the movement.

According to a 2025 OAR Health Survey, about 30% of U.S. adults said they participated in Dry January.

Mike Beiermeister MobCraft Dry January Menu

MobCraft President Sarah Halstead says it's all about inclusion. Their Dry January menu features 11 products from mocktails to kombucha, soda, and non-alcoholic beer.

"The big thing is, just listen to your customers. If they want something — put something out there they'll enjoy," Halstead said.

Mike Beiermeister Sarah Halstead, President of MobCraft Beer

She says they're even planning a non-alcoholic festival later this month. That'll take place on Jan. 17 and feature a number of different vendors providing samples of their products. On top of that, MobCraft is also on the Zero Proof Pass.

TMJ4 wanted to take this conversation outside of the taproom to see what others thought of Dry January and if they were participating, so Mike Beiermeister reached out to viewers on Facebook, receiving a healthy mix of responses.

MobCraft isn't alone in catering to those skipping alcohol. At Draft & Vessel in Shorewood, bartender Paul Ward says January always brings a big shift.

"These are my favorites. This is untitled art," Ward said, naming different non-alcoholic offerings.

"It's gone way more mainstream, and I think a lot of people tilt their head to that and say, that's grand. Come in, have a drink. You can have an IPA. You can have a Guinness. You can have a mocktail. They're fine," Ward said.

Mike Beiermeister Paul Ward is bartender for Draft & Vessel in Shorewood.

All Draft MKE locations now feature an extensive menu of non alcoholic beverages.

Whether it's a new chapter or a focus on health in the new year, local establishments are taking notice — helping people like Nau on their journey.

"Honoring and keeping your health intact matters… when we can rejuvenate and revitalize our bodies, let's take advantage of that," Nau said.

"This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

