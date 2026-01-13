Milwaukee apartment fire displaces 80 residents, elderly woman hospitalized

MILWAUKEE — An elderly woman was hospitalized, and 80 residents were displaced after a fire broke out at Hampton Gardens apartment complex in Milwaukee Tuesday, prompting renewed calls for sprinkler requirements in older buildings.

The woman was rescued from the three-story building at 4821 North 22nd Street and required cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the scene before being transported to St. Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said. Fire crews used a specialized Cyanokit medication for smoke inhalation treatment.

"It has been reported to me that these treatments may have really worked. So say prayers for that lady," Lipski said during a news conference at the scene.

Six other residents were transported by private ambulances with lesser injuries from the wing where the fire occurred.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pushing from the second and third floors of the cross-shaped building. Multiple residents were hanging from windows on the second and third floors, requiring ladder rescues and interior evacuations.

Watch the full press conference:

Authorities provide update following Milwaukee apartment fire

The 197,684-square-foot complex comprises 230 units and 315 beds, but it lacks a sprinkler system. The building was constructed in 1979, and officials are investigating how it was built without sprinklers, despite the requirement that multi-family dwellings with four or more units have sprinkler systems, which began in 1974.

"I cannot stress the importance of having sprinklers in buildings, especially in buildings that are multi-family dwellings, especially multi-family dwellings that are housing elderly people," Lipski said.

The fire required a two-alarm response with additional paramedic units. The North Shore Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance, and the Milwaukee Police are assisting with the investigation.

The cause remains under investigation. When asked if the fire was due to arson, Lipski said he could not confirm or deny that possibility.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson criticized property owners for not proactively disclosing sprinkler system information to the city and residents.

"I think these landlords, these property owners, should proactively be coming forward and letting us know, telling the city, and just being straight up and honest with us and with the people who live in there about whether or not they have sprinklers or not," Johnson said.

Department of Neighborhood Services records show the building owners failed inspections in November and December 2025 for missing fire extinguishers and smoke alarms with low batteries. After a December 30 inspection, they were referred to court.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt, who represents the district, recently held a neighborhood meeting for the building where she emphasized the importance of evacuating when fire alarms sound.

"When they hear a fire alarm that they should leave the building," Pratt said. "Don't worry about what you left behind you. Getting out is more important."

Residents in the other three wings of the cross-shaped building were able to shelter in place. The Department of Neighborhood Services will determine if any parts of the affected wing can be reoccupied.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

