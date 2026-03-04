Messmer High School marks 100 years of shaping Milwaukee's North Side with centennial celebration

MILWAUKEE — Messmer High School celebrated its 100th anniversary with a centennial ceremony and time capsule event, marking a century of education and community impact on Milwaukee's North Side.

As part of the celebration, students placed pieces of their lives into a time capsule, preserving a snapshot of 2026 for future generations.

Principal Shenora Jordan reflected on what the milestone means for the school and the community it serves.

“So our current seniors, Class of 2027 pulled some pieces of their stories and everything that life is like for them right now, and they're gonna put that in there for the next group of seniors 100 years later,” Jordan said

Jordan says the idea was inspired by a time capsule the school discovered from years ago.

“It was fun to look at those memories and all the things that those singers put in there for our singers and we're gonna return the favor for future bishops,” Jordan said.

Jordan says the milestone reflects more than history — it reflects a commitment to the students the school continues to serve.

"Messmer has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee and a trailblazer in education for black and brown students through over the years, and to be a part of it, I feel just blessed, and excited for the next 100," Jordan said.

Principal Shenora Jordan says the centennial celebration is a powerful reminder of the school’s role in the city and its impact on generations of students.

For students, the school's impact is personal. Senior Taijah Moore, who serves as National Honor Society president and recently secured a full scholarship to UW-Milwaukee to study computer science, described what sets Messmer apart.

"One thing I can say I enjoy about being at Messmer is definitely the community and how the teachers are very into making sure I have a bright future," Moore said.

Moore says that support helped her grow in confidence during her time at the school.

“Freshman me I was kind of shy I didn't really talk. I was scared of having spotlight and I was kinda scared of like being out in the open,” said Moore.

Moore says her time at Messmer helped prepare her for the next step in her education. She says the school’s dual enrollment opportunities also helped give her a head start on college coursework.

“Mesmer allowed me my senior year, I started dual enrollment at MATC and I've been taking computer fundamental classes, so it's really giving me like a head start on like what to expect when I go to college while also gaining some college credits,” Moore Said.

Fellow senior Bryshawn Allen Law, who is heading to Marquette University on a full scholarship, echoed that sentiment.

"It's the connection, with everybody — students, teachers, faculty — everyone on the same page," Allen Law said.

Allen-Law says one of the things that stood out to him at Messmer was the expectations teachers set for students.

“Yeah I've always felt like I've been pushed and like not like been held to a low standard but like a high standard,” said Allen-Law .

Allen-Law says those expectations helped him develop discipline and confidence heading into college.

“It helped me to keep pushing myself and not settle for less,” said Allen-Law

For Jordan, the achievements of students like Moore and Allen Law represent the true meaning of the school's centennial.

"Just a reminder that Messmer continues to be a beacon of life for and hope and faith for our students and pushing them to be who God has called them to be and that we get to be a part of that for to represent for the last 100 years and 100 years to come — that feels like a piece of history and legacy that I'm happy to be a part of," Jordan said.

