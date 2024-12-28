Meet the Glendale teenager gearing up for the auto-mechanic industry

GLENDALE, Wis. — Most nights after school, Acie Holland III can be found in a garage working on cars.

He works on brakes, oil changes, and everything in between for drivers, all with the help of his father and grandfather.

TMJ4 first met Acie back in late April when he helped save a bus full of his classmates after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

It was his knowledge of vehicles that gave him the confidence to maneuver the bus to a safe place. That knowledge was passed down from generation to generation.

“It makes me feel good knowing that I have two gentlemen in my life who show me everything,” Holland III said.

It starts in the garage, where Holland III finds peace while helping out with all different types of cars.

Holland III discovered his passion at a young age.

“I would sit there, hold a flashlight, and watch how my dad or my papa did it,” Holland III said. “Then, once I learned certain tools, I did certain jobs. I started off with oil changes, and then from oil changes, I went up to brakes.”

The Nicolet High School freshman now has big dreams and hopes to one day enter the industry after graduating from high school and technical school.

“I want to work at a dealership for a minute just to get the feel of everything,” Holland III said.

It’s an industry in need of skilled technicians right now.

According to Tech Force, between now and 2028, 349,000 automotive technicians are expected to leave the industry due to turnover or retirement, while only 87,000 are expected to enter.

It’s not just Acie who could be entering the industry in the near future. He’s also helping inspire the next wave of mechanics.

Sometimes, people who get their car worked on by Acie bring their children.

“Kids will be sitting there looking bored, so I’m just like, ‘Do you want to learn how to do brakes or how to do an oil change?’ and I show them how to do it,” Holland III said.

Through his work, he’s able to give these kids a glimpse into what it’s like to go under the hood.

He’s also able to show the community his skills, like Justin Jenkins, who needed some work on his brakes.

“He came highly recommended, so this is my first time here,” Jenkins said.

All the experience he is gaining is going toward his ultimate goal of one day opening his own shop.

“I want to call it Ace Autos because my name is Ace. My dad’s name is Ace, and my grandfather’s name is also Ace,” Holland III said.

Keep an eye out for Ace Autos in the near future.

