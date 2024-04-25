8th grader helps save school bus after driver has medical emergency

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A quick-thinking eighth grader saved the day when their school bus driver had a medical emergency on Wednesday evening.

Acie Holland III, a Glen Hills eighth-grader, noticed the bus was beginning to veer into the oncoming lane. Then, he says he noticed his school bus driver was not responsive.

"As we got about 20 feet down Villard, I was looking at my phone and I looked back up and I felt the bus accelerate," Acie said. "And I looked at the bus driver cuz she went past my stop and I looked and I seen her head just go down."

That's when 8th grader Acie sprung into action, moving the bus driver's foot off the gas, and hitting the brakes.

"I ran up there, I took control of the bus because I was scared but at the same time, I was like I wanted to just make sure everyone was okay, and that nothing was gonna happen while I was there," Acie added.

He then securely parked the bus, contacted 911, and told the younger students to call their parents.

The driver then regained consciousness and was able to call her dispatch

The Glen Hills School Community said they could not be any prouder of Acie.

TMJ4's Mike Beirmeister will talk to Acie again on TMJ4 News at 5, as well as Acie's principal.

