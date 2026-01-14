Meet Milwaukee's Rubik's Cube teacher. He's available for birthday parties and corporate events

MILWAUKEE — Can you solve a Rubik's Cube? Want to solve it faster? Then you need to call this guy, Levi Edler. He’s a Rubik's Cube instructor from Milwaukee.

Edler, 22, has been teaching for about 11 years. His company is called Cubing MKE. He’s had hundreds of pupils, does birthday parties, and even corporate events. He said it takes about two to three hours for a person with zero Rubik's Cube knowledge to solve it. Edler charges $30 an hour.

“I always thought it would be really interesting if there was some way I could, like contribute to the development of the Rubik's Cube being almost like one of those things, you know, like playing an instrument or, you know, having like a very like quote unquote mainstream hobby.”

He averages about 9 seconds per solve. His fastest was 4.53 seconds. For context, the world record is 3.08 seconds. He can also solve a Rubik's Cube with one hand and blind folded.

“It’s just like getting natural intuition for how pieces move despite if I’m looking at them or not, and you really can’t get that without doing thousands upon thousands of solves," Edler said.

For as long as he can remember, Edler has had a Rubik's Cube in his hand. His earliest memories with a cube date back to 4 years old. Ever since, he hasn't been able to put it down.

“This is one of the only things that I do where I genuinely think about nothing else while I’m doing it, and it’s the only thing I’m thinking about, and it’s one of the best feelings in the world," Edler said.

His goal isn't to get a world record. Rather, he’s helping others capture that same feeling he has with a Rubik's Cube in hand. Alex Bourbon, 13, is one of his students. Bourbon has shaved 10 seconds off his time thanks to Edler, going from about 30 seconds to 20 seconds.

“I think it really helped me want to learn more and learn from him, and I think that definitely got my times down," Bourbon said.

The Rubik's Cube is one of the best-selling toys of all time, but since it came out in 1974, it has been looked upon as a niche hobby. Levi wants to make it mainstream and help people discover the magic of this timeless puzzle.

“Ideally, my goal is I just want people to love this cube as much as I have.”

To contact Edler, reach out to him via his website cubingmke.com.

