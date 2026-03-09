MCTS spring service changes affect multiple bus routes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System has rolled out a new round of service changes affecting riders across the county, including route shortenings, schedule adjustments, and detours tied to ongoing construction projects.

The changes, which take effect Sunday, March 8, are part of the second and final phase of the MCTS 2026 Service Plan. The plan was developed with support from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the County Board of Supervisors to maintain as much transit and paratransit service as possible while addressing a $14 million budget gap.

A tip from Greendale resident Renee Smith about a route change in her neighborhood prompted us to take a closer look at the broader updates now affecting riders countywide.

Bus rider King Semaj said the routes are essential to his daily routine.

"I use it to get to where I need to go, like work, to and from work. I catch the 12 all the way to Teutonia, then catch the 24 and bring it all the way back to work on the south side," Semaj said.

Semaj said delays and changes have real consequences for riders who depend on the system.

"It concerns me because a lot of people use the bus routes to get to work, and work is a very important place that people need to get to on time. I've been late a few times due to the bus being delayed," Semaj said.

Five routes shortened

In Phase 2 of the service plan, five routes have been shortened in areas where ridership has historically been lowest: Routes 11, 22, 24, 80, and 88.

Route 11 will now turn back at 92nd Street on the west end, instead of 124th Street. Weekday buses will run every 50 to 53 minutes during the daytime and every 45 to 50 minutes in the evening.

Route 22 will now turn back at Humboldt Boulevard on the east end, instead of UW-Milwaukee. Weekday buses will run every 25 to 33 minutes during the daytime and every 45 minutes in the evening.

Route 24 will no longer extend into downtown Greendale. All trips will now turn back at 74th and Edgerton near Southridge. Weekday buses will run every 27 to 28 minutes during the daytime and every 32 minutes in the evening.

Route 80 will now turn back at the Glendale Industrial Park near Green Bay and Florist on the north end, instead of Good Hope and Teutonia. Weekday buses will run every 21 to 26 minutes during the daytime and every 30 minutes in the evening.

Route 88 will now turn back at 107th Street on the west end, instead of 124th Street. Weekday buses will run every 52 to 60 minutes.

A map of the shortened routes is available at RideMCTS.com/RouteModificationsMarch2026.

Route 33 will have an additional trip added between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays to make it easier for riders to reach their destinations by 6 a.m.

Detours due to construction

Seven routes are operating on long-term detours, several of which are connected to the ongoing I-94 East-West construction project:

Route 18 is expected to detour in mid-April eastbound only, off National Avenue using Greenfield Avenue from Miller Parkway to Layton Boulevard.

Route 24 will continue to detour off the 16th Street Bridge over the Menomonee River Valley in both directions through fall 2026.

Route 44U will continue to detour due to the closure of the eastbound 68th Street on-ramp to I-94. Service to the State Fair park and ride lot is maintained.

Route 60 will continue to detour off 60th Street between Main Street and Bluemound Road as part of the I-94 construction project, in both directions, through late 2028.

Route 80 will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping at the north end of departures near American and United ticketing.

GreenLine will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping at the south end of the baggage claim area.

PurpleLine will continue to detour off 27th Street between Clybourn Street and National Avenue as part of the I-94 construction project, in both directions, through late 2027.

MCTS is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to minimize service impacts throughout the long-term I-94 East-West construction project. Time has been added to the schedules for two routes to maintain reliability during increased traffic:



CONNECT 1 may experience congestion along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road.

Route 30 may experience congestion along Wisconsin Avenue.

MCTS also announced that 25 new bus shelters have been installed at stops across the system during the winter of 2025 and 2026. The shelters are the first new ones purchased by MCTS in decades, funded through the 2024 Milwaukee County Capital Budget. The shelters feature a clear anodized aluminum frame, bench, advertising display box, identity banner, and a blue roof design. 14 of the shelters include solar-powered lighting.

Transit officials urge riders to check their route and bus times before heading out. Updated maps and schedules are available on the MCTS Transit app and at RideMCTS.com.

