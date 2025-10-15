MCTS considers cutting bus routes and raising fares; bus passengers voice concerns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Milwaukee County Transit System is considering eliminating six bus routes and raising fares as it grapples with a $14 million budget shortfall from federal COVID relief funding running dry.

The MCTS 2026 budget summary could eliminate routes 20 (S. 20th), 28 (108th), 33 (Vliet), 34 (Hopkins), 55 (Layton), and 58 (Villard), while also modifying multiple other routes.

"It'll affect them people that have to go to work," said Kevion White, a bus passenger.

White, who lives on Milwaukee's north side, uses the 34 route to get to his doctor's appointments downtown. If the route is eliminated, he said he would need to find alternative transportation.

"The 34 bus would be the first bus I take in the morning to catch my appointments. I probably have to get my own car, probably ask people for a ride," White said.

The budget proposal also includes raising adult bus fares from $2 to $2.75. Bus fares haven't increased since 2007.

Mark Thacher, who used the bus system to get to a medical appointment, expressed disappointment about the potential cuts.

"A reduction in service is never a good thing," Thacher said.

He has already had to adjust to longer walks due to previous changes in bus stops.

"I've got to walk, oh, sometimes as much as a quarter mile once I get off a bus that I ride. It's good exercise, but I'd rather not have to," Thacher said.

Despite the inconvenience, both passengers seemed accepting of the fare increase.

"It's one of those things that you got to be sort of just put up with it an extra an extra buck or two every time you ride again. That's a case of budgeting," Thacher said.

"That'd be fair $2.75 would be fair," White said.

Public hearings on the budget will take place throughout October before a final decision is made.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip