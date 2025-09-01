MATC students receive support for flood damage

MILWAUKEE — A north side grocery store owner is stepping up to support students affected by historic flooding, even as his own business deals with flood damage.

Maurice Wince, owner of Sherman Park Grocery Store, says floodwaters reached the basement of his store, damaging some of its mechanics. Despite the setback, he's focused on helping others.

"I'm very nervous. I'm very stressed out and stretched out, if you will," Wince said. "Honestly, it's a pivoting moment for us to see what type of assistance that we can get as we assist others, right?"

While waiting for assistance himself, Wince has partnered with Local 212 FAST Fund, a nonprofit that provides support for Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) students.

Together, they are distributing food cards to actively enrolled students affected by the flooding. Some of the cards can be used directly at Sherman Park Grocery Store.

Ericca Peet is a MATC nursing student and mother of four. Her basement flooded in early August, damaging clothes and toys just as her children prepare to head back to school.

"It's pretty overwhelming, but you suck it up and keep pushing," Peet said. "I'm starting school. The kids are starting back school, so that's been predominantly the focus—getting them ready for school and getting them their clothes replaced."

Peet, who is studying to become a registered nurse while working as a licensed practical nurse, said the FAST Fund has supported her before.

"I think it's very assuring within MATC that you know that there's people that you can go to or their institution, like they want to see you succeed as students, but then they also have those resources available to you outside of school," she said.

FAST Fund is its own 501c3 and located at MATC. Actively enrolled MATC students can use FAST Fund’s limited supply of food cards until they run out.

“Students can have access to those FAST Fund dollars and gift certificates, if you will, to buy fresh fruits and vegetables and affordable groceries—those things that were possibly lost for them,” Wince said.

MATC students impacted by the flooding can contact the FAST Fund for assistance at (414) 522 4017.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip