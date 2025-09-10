Martin Luther King Jr. Library reopens, bringing new energy to Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Standing outside the newly reopened Martin Luther King Jr. Library on King Drive, the energy was undeniable. After two years of planning, construction, and anticipation, the branch has officially reopened—instantly becoming a new centerpiece for the Harambee neighborhood.

At 18,000 square feet, the King Branch is now the third-largest library in Milwaukee. Inside, visitors will find a Makerspace, community meeting rooms, and a design theme called “Amplify,” meant to highlight and celebrate the voices of the neighborhood.

The $38 million project was made possible through support from the City of Milwaukee, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation.

For community members, the impact is immediate. Chavez Boster, visiting for the first time, described the space with excitement:

“It’s beautiful. It’s just… it’s everything I could imagine. It’s wonderful—so many Black history books, all types of books. I got some for my nieces and nephews, actually.”

The reopening also carries personal meaning for Branch Manager Tiffany Thornton, who grew up in Harambee and received her first library card at the King Branch.

“It definitely feels like a full circle moment,” she said. “My initial experiences here instilled in me the values of libraries and really made me want to be a librarian.”

With its doors now open, the Martin Luther King Jr. Library once again stands as a hub for learning, creativity, and connection—offering not just books, but a renewed sense of community pride.

