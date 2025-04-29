Marquette University to hold inauguration for new president Kimo Ah Yun

MILWAUKEE — The inauguration of Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Al McGuire Center, 780 N. 12th, Milwaukee.

The event will include a Mass and installation ceremony.

Ah Yun was unanimously elected the 25th president of Marquette University by the Marquette Board of Trustees at a special board meeting in November 2024.

The president, who has served in the dual acting president and provost roles since June 10, succeeds Dr. Michael R. Lovell, who led the university as its first lay president from 2014 until his death on June 9, 2024, from sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Ah Yun joined Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication. He was named acting provost in 2018 and permanent provost in 2019.

Prior to joining Marquette University, he was associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, Sacramento, where he also served as chair of the Department of Communication Studies, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, and professor of communication studies.

