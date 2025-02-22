Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun navigates challenges in first months as leader

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun is facing a range of challenges in his first year at the helm, including federal pressure to end race-based admissions policies, faculty concerns over pay and unionization, and maintaining the success of the university’s basketball program.

Ah Yun, who became interim president last summer after the death of former President Mike Lovell, was officially named the university’s 25th president in November. In his first televised interview since taking the job, he addressed how he plans to guide Marquette through these pressing issues.

Responding to Federal Pressure

Last week, the White House issued an ultimatum to universities across the country, warning that they must eliminate any racial preferences in admissions within 14 days or risk losing federal funding. Ah Yun said Marquette is closely monitoring the situation.

“We have a team here that is tracking everything happening,” he said. “We will comply, but in a way that continues to promote the values we stand for.”

As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, Ah Yun said Marquette remains committed to serving underserved communities. “Marquette was built as an access university, and we will continue to be an access university,” he said.

A Historic Leadership Role

Ah Yun is the first person of color to serve as Marquette’s president, a fact that has resonated with students.

“No one has put this burden on me,” he said. “But what I hope to do is be a role model however I can. I talk to students who tell me, ‘I see in you my ability to be as successful as I want to be.’ I see it as an opportunity to help people.”

Addressing Faculty Concerns

Ah Yun inherited a campus facing tension with faculty. In the past year, Marquette’s academic senate issued a no-confidence vote, the university enacted $31 million in budget cuts, and faculty voiced concerns over increased teaching loads.

Asked if he has been able to repair strained relationships, Ah Yun said he believes progress has been made. “I meet regularly with the academic senate,” he said. “Marquette has great momentum. Our applications are as high as they’ve ever been, and students are excited to be here.”

One issue that remains contentious is unionization for non-tenure-track faculty. When asked if he continues to oppose it, Ah Yun responded, “I don’t know if that conversation will come up, but I do support paying our faculty what we need to pay them to take care of them. That’s part of a healthy campus.”

Keeping Marquette Basketball Competitive

Under head coach Shaka Smart, Marquette’s men’s basketball team has found success while largely avoiding the turbulence of NIL deals and the transfer portal that have reshaped college athletics. Ah Yun credited Smart’s leadership for maintaining stability.

“What he’s been able to do with Marquette basketball—keeping and developing student-athletes—has allowed him to run the program in the way he sees best,” Ah Yun said.

As for whether Marquette is ready to compete at the highest levels in the NIL era, he said, “Right now, we’re doing a good job. Students are staying. I think Shaka will continue to assess what’s best for the team.”

A Poignant Graduation Ahead

Looking ahead, Ah Yun said this year’s commencement will be especially meaningful—not just because it is his first as president, but because it will be the first without his close friend and predecessor, Mike Lovell.

