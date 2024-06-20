'Heaven gained a new saint': Funeral for Michael Lovell, late Marquette President

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN — Marquette University held a funeral for Dr. Michael Lovell Thursday afternoon at The Church of the Gesu on Marquette's Campus.

Dr. Lovell, who was 57, passed away from Sarcoma on June 9 while on a trip to Rome.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Portrait of Dr. Michael Lovell in Al McGuire Center on Marquette's campus

"I believe heaven gained a Saint on June 9 in Rome," said Dr. Lovell's wife, Amy, at the funeral.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones attended the viewing of the funeral from the Al McGuire Center across the street.

Prior to the funeral, TMJ4 spoke to multiple people who were attending.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Program from Dr. Michael Lovell's funeral

"He was a very technically accomplished person but he has a built-in softness and a soul in his heart," said Michael Farrell.

Farrell is a Marquette Alumni who graduated in 1970. He says he met Lovell several times over the years.

“The bottom line is there are very few people in this world that loved and breathed and represented Marquette better than Mike Lovell," said Jeff Altenberg, an Adjunct Professor at Marquette.

Inside the funeral mass, Lovell's wife, Amy shared words about Lovell as a leader.

“He prayed for the people his decisions would affect," Amy Lovell said. "He always found the good in the people he encountered."

Lovell was described as an avid runner, a good father, a gracious leader, and a fierce Marquette Athletics fan.

While Lovell has passed, his wife says we must always remember who he was.

"I challenge all of us to channel Mike in our lives, don't put off what you can do today," said Amy Lovell. "I miss him terribly, but I am so grateful for the 36 amazing years with him."

