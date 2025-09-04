MILWAUKEE — Marquette University student Anthony Wiseman always keeps an eye out while walking to class. He's seen reckless driving through campus and has had some close calls while out and about.

"I saw guys speeding over probably like 80 miles per hour, just went through the speed light or stop light, crazy," Wiseman said.

Previous Coverage | Marquette University Police Department announces new traffic enforcement unit

This is exactly what the Marquette University Police Department's new traffic enforcement unit is trying to cut down. The university has invested in speed detection equipment and additional officer training.

Patrick Manning/ MUPD 2025, July, MUPD, Traffic Unit, Car, Police, Police Car

“MUPD is committed to the safety of our community, and this new unit has certainly aided in our ongoing pedestrian safety efforts,” MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said in a press release. “College campuses are pedestrian-focused spaces, and with a small investment in speed detection equipment and additional officer training, we are making strides in mitigating reckless driving in and around our campus. Our goal is to create an effective deterrence to reckless driving in our community and ultimately change dangerous traffic behaviors.”

Marquette PD is a fully accredited police department with 48 sworn officers. They can make arrests, issue citations, work cases, and work with D.A.'s office on issues.

Watch: Marquette University students hopeful traffic unit could curb reckless driving

Marquette University students hopeful traffic unit could curb reckless driving

A spokesperson told TMJ4 the best way to think of the department is as an autonomous precinct. Rather than a dedicated squad, the MUPD traffic enforcement unit uses on‑duty officers without direct assignments during their shift.

Since MUPD launched this unit back in June, they've made 200 traffic stops, issued 171 citations and made 14 arrests over eleven weeks. That's a 165% increase in traffic stops and 242% increase in citations issued compared to the same stretch in 2024. That's according to data shared by the University.

"I mean, I think I definitely make everyone feel safer," Wiseman said.

Mike Beiermeister Anthony Wiseman is a student at Marquette University.

Wade Chaffee is a junior on campus who grew up in Milwaukee. He tells TMJ4 he's had some close calls with drivers, but doesn't think it will be an end-all solution.

"It's mostly like a city-wide thing, not just contained to Marquette campus," Chaffee said.

Mike Beiermeister Wade Chaffee is a junior at Marquette University.

"I think they could spend the money on some other things, but I think it could help protect students," Chaffee said.

Data from Community Maps - Traffic Safety for Wisconsin shows hundreds of crashes around campus in the past 5 years. At least 12 had serious injuries and one death.

While the unit is just getting rolling, students like Anthony hope it will give them a little more peace of mind while walking around campus.

"I think it's a good idea," Wiseman said.

To learn more about MUPD, click here: https://www.marquette.edu/mupd/

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip