Marquette rowing team seeks help after floods destroy $30,000 dock

MILWAUKEE — Recent flooding on the Menomonee River has left the Marquette University rowing team without their dock after it was ripped from its foundation and carried downstream.

The dock, which was less than a year old and cost $30,000, was completely torn away during flooding and ended up half a mile down the river.

"On Sunday morning, we came down to just check on our dock. We thought it would be damaged somehow, way bent slightly, and when we came down here, we found out that it was completely gone," said Jules Wilson, head coach of Marquette's rowing team.

The team had just installed the dock at their boathouse location, with the funds raised entirely by students.

"That dock was basically brand new, less than a year old, and was $30,000, which was student fund raised. We had just installed it, and we moved to this location for our boathouse for that purpose," Wilson said.

The dock is currently tethered against the river wall downstream, and the team is working on a recovery plan.

"Right now we're really hoping to get the dock moved from the location where it's stuck. We're hoping to get a crane out to get it lifted, hopefully, it can float. Otherwise, we're just trying to get it on land and assess damage," Wilson said.

The team has organized a fundraising effort to help with recovery costs.

"The students have put together a GoFundMe, if you can share that donate to it if you have financial means. It's the Marquette rowing team GoFundMe. We have it linked to all of our social media pages, so Marquette Crew is our Instagram. It should be on our website as well," Wilson said.

