Man sentenced to 21 years in prison after fatal crash that killed Danari Peer

MILWAUKEE — A reckless driver was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday after hearing emotional victim impact statements from the family of a young man killed in a 2022 crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaiquann Quintrell McMurtry was sentenced to 21 years of initial confinement and 16 years of extended supervision.

McMurtry is accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour while his friend, Danari Peer, was in his car. He crashed into a tree, killing Peer, in October 2022.

The crash happened near Appleton and Lancaster, not far from Timmerman Airport.

McMurtry was arrested for reckless homicide, possession of cocaine, and multiple bail-jumping charges. A jury found him guilty of second-degree reckless homicide, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and three counts of felony bail-jumping. He was acquitted on one charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

At the sentencing Friday, Danari's family made a plea to the judge, asking him to hold Jaiquann accountable and send a clear message to other reckless drivers on Milwaukee streets.

"My life changed forever. My son was killed," said Nicole Byrd, Danari's mother. "He was a 20-year-old who was never ashamed to give kisses to me or his dad. We kissed him. We kissed that little boy," she said through tears.

"There has been no remorse," said Jackie Peer, Danari's father. "For three years, we had to put the grieving process on hold while we fought for our son's justice."

Danari's grandmother also spoke during the sentencing hearing, addressing Jaiquann while asking the judge for a tough sentence.

"This person here doesn't deserve to see the sunshine or daylight. He made a choice, racing 109 miles per hour in a residential area. He didn't care about anybody's life. Danari had to pay the ultimate price; he (Jaiquann) should have," said Elona Peer, Danari's grandmother.

In court, Jaiquann chose not to speak.

Peer's family said they are seeking justice for Danari and asking the court to send a message to other criminals on Milwaukee streets.

"Every day, we pray that we make it to our destination unharmed. Judge, we are tired of living in fear," said Byrd. "Start by holding McMurtry accountable and show every other criminal on these streets that there are consequences for their actions."

