Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

House death investigation near 38th & Congress

Ambulance
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A man was found dead near 38th and Congress on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Another person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Watch: Man found dead near 38th & Congress, one person taken to the hospital

Man found dead near 38th & Congress, one person taken to the hospital

The MFD said they responded to the area for a "report of people down" for an "unknown reason" Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo