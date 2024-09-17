House death investigation near 38th & Congress

MILWAUKEE — A man was found dead near 38th and Congress on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Another person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The MFD said they responded to the area for a "report of people down" for an "unknown reason" Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

