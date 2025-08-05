Court records filed Tuesday show the man who killed and dismembered Sade Robinson in Milwaukee has taken the first step toward an appeal.

Maxwell Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last Friday.

Court records show he's now being held at the Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Waupun.

Watch: Man convicted in Sade Robinson murder case begins appeal process

Maxwell Anderson takes steps to appeal conviction

Anderson is now seeking a public defender to represent him moving forward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury finds Maxwell Anderson guilty on all counts in homicide of Sade Robinson

While the criminal trial is over, Sade Robinson's family's civil lawsuit against Anderson is still making its way through the court process.

Meanwhile, their civil lawsuit against the two bars where Robinson met Anderson on the day of the murder was dismissed due to new evidence presented at trial.

