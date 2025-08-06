Man charged with killing Milwaukee police officer scheduled to return to court Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man accused of killing a Milwaukee police officer and injuring another is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Tremaine Jones faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the ambush that killed Officer Kendall Corder and injured his partner, Christopher McCray, on the city's north side in June.

Jones entered a not guilty plea during his preliminary hearing July 18, where, for the first time, the lead detective investigating the case provided testimony about what they allege happened that night.

According to court records, his scheduling conference is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

Jones faces life in prison if convicted.

