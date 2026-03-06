MILWAUKEE — Demetris Riley has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a deadly shooting outside a new downtown Milwaukee music venue.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when Sharita Barber backed into Riley's car. Documents say Riley then broke Barber's car window, and Barber grabbed a gun from her vehicle.
Watch: Man charged with homicide after deadly shooting outside new downtown Milwaukee music venue
The complaint says another person who was with Riley then shot Barber. Police say Riley then shot Barber as she was on the ground before running her over with his car.
Riley faces life in prison if convicted.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.