Ohio visitors shocked by deadly shooting near new Landmark Credit Union Live concert venue

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a shooting outside Landmark Credit Union Live in Milwaukee late Saturday night — just two days after the venue opened to the public.

Milwaukee police say a 47-year-old was shot and killed near the 1000 block of West Vel R. Phillips Ave. on Feb. 28. Police have not yet officially released the victim's identity.

According to a witness who also shared video of this incident, the victim was a woman. the shooting happened after a concert at the venue, where rapper Bossman Dlow had just finished performing.

The witness claims the dispute began after a minor parking incident and escalated. She says the victim accidentally hit another car backing out of a parking spot. She says there was no damage to the other vehicle, but the person in the other car got out and busted the victims car window. The witness said it was then when the victim got out of her car with a gun asking why they busted her windows, waving the gun around. The victim was then shot and killed.

The shooting happened during the same weekend a group of friends from Ohio were in Milwaukee to see the Bucks play and experience the city. The visitors say large crowds after games and concerts can bring high energy — and sometimes tension.

"We just went to the game. We want to have a good time and then something like that happens. Even if you are safe you still have that in the back of your mind," Deriyln Hiles, one of the out-of-state visitors, said

Visitor Zavier Sheppeard said the group stays cautious in large, crowded settings.

"That's why we don't drink when we're down here because we like to be level headed. There's too many people around us you never know. People can be rowdy, especially after a game or concert."

Although the three men say they still feel safe walking through the Deer District, they say incidents like this can leave a lasting impression — especially given how recently the venue opened.

"Especially since it's brand new, that's a really bad opening. That's nerve-wracking. It's your day one and you're already experiencing problems," Sheppeard said.

Fellow visitor Jay Burke said the shooting casts an undeserved shadow over the venue.

"Music is typically a place of love and comfort and when people ruin things like that it gets a bad vibe around it and a bad rep. I don't think this place deserves that."

The group says they are continuing their weekend plans but are shocked and saddened by what happened just steps away.

Milwaukee police say the investigation is ongoing and they are working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

