Man at center of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest to appear in court Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The man at the center of the arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is set to appear in court Wednesday for a status conference.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. He faces battery and domestic abuse charges stemming from an argument with his roommates, according to a criminal complaint. That run-in with law enforcement is how federal prosecutors learned he was in the country undocumented.

The 30-year-old was in court on April 18 for the battery charges when he was taken into custody by federal agents. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested a week later, on Friday, April 25, by the FBI for allegedly assisting him in avoiding arrest after he appeared in her courtroom.

Judge Dugan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, May 13, following her arrest the previous month.

TMJ4 Hannah Dugan serves as the judge for Branch 31 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

Flores-Ruiz also faces charges in federal court for allegedly returning to the U.S. illegally after prosecutors say he was deported in 2013. Flores-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to those charges last week. He is due back in federal court on June 24 at 3:30 p.m. for a final pre-trial conference, according to court records.

