Man at center of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest to appear in court Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The man at the center of the arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is set to appear in court Wednesday for a status conference.
Eduardo Flores-Ruiz is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. He faces battery and domestic abuse charges stemming from an argument with his roommates, according to a criminal complaint. That run-in with law enforcement is how federal prosecutors learned he was in the country undocumented.
Related: Victims in Eduardo Flores-Ruiz's domestic violence case speak out after Milwaukee County Judge is arrested
Watch: Man at center of Judge Hannah Dugan's arrest to appear in court Wednesday
The 30-year-old was in court on April 18 for the battery charges when he was taken into custody by federal agents. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested a week later, on Friday, April 25, by the FBI for allegedly assisting him in avoiding arrest after he appeared in her courtroom.
Judge Dugan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, May 13, following her arrest the previous month.
Related: Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan indicted in federal court
Flores-Ruiz also faces charges in federal court for allegedly returning to the U.S. illegally after prosecutors say he was deported in 2013. Flores-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to those charges last week. He is due back in federal court on June 24 at 3:30 p.m. for a final pre-trial conference, according to court records.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.