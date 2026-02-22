Loved ones remember Milwaukee man killed in double fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Balloons lined North 6th Street on Saturday as family members gathered outside the home they have shared for decades, remembering 38-year-old Kelvin Bonds Jr.

Milwaukee police said Bonds was shot and killed around 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 21 on the 3700 block of North 6th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family of Kelvin Bonds Jr.

Police say a 22-year-old man, identified by family as Bonds’ cousin, was also shot and later died at a hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and unknown suspects are being sought.

For Bonds’ family, the focus Saturday was on who he was — not how he died.

“Disbelief… like it’s a big dream. As if I’m going to wake up and see him tomorrow. But he’s gone,” his father, Kelvin Bonds Sr., said.

Relatives said Bonds, known as “Lil Kev,” grew up in the neighborhood and was close with family and friends. The house on North 6th Street has been in the family since 1971, his father said.

“Yeah, that’s my firstborn,” Bonds Sr. said through tears.

Loved ones described him as charismatic and outgoing — someone who loved dancing, fashion and being around people.

“He loved dance. He loved fashion. He loved excitement,” a friend said.

Family of Kelvin Bonds Jr.

Family members said Bonds had recently started a new job and was working to move forward.

“Kelvin was a good kid, just getting his life together,” his father said. “He’s going to be missed by a lot.”

The shooting was one of three reported across Milwaukee within minutes of each other early Saturday. One other was also fatal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

