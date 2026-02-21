Milwaukee Police investigate two fatal, one non-fatal shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three shootings that had occurred within minutes of each other on early Saturday morning. None of which were connected.

The first shooting occurred at 12:25 a.m. on the 3700 block of N. 6th Street in which a 38-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police are looking for unknown suspects in connection to this shooting.

The second shooting occurred at 12:29 a.m. on the 2900 block of N. 22nd Street in which a 63-year-old was shot and killed.

The police are looking for a known suspect in connection to this fatal shooting.

Milwaukee Police are also investigating a non-fatal shooting in which a 41-year-old was shot on the 4300 block of N. 54th Street at around 12:35 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment for non-life-threatening treatment.

The police have a 38-year-old male in custody in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to the fatal or non-fatal shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

