Milwaukeeans speak out against county's proposed cuts to vital addiction recovery center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County's First Step Community Recovery Center faces closure as officials work to address a $45 million budget shortfall, sparking concerns from community members who say the facility has been a lifeline for those battling addiction.

The detox center, located at the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center, could be eliminated under County Executive David Crowley's proposed $17 million in cuts to addiction recovery programs. The County Board is scheduled to vote on the budget next month.

"It all starts with detox, that's the first door of hope for the people who suffer with addiction in our community," said Bishop Willie Brooks Jr. of Upper Room Bible Church.

Brooks, who helps others recover from addiction, argues that the cuts could have deadly consequences for Milwaukee's most vulnerable residents.

"The road to the governor's office runs right through our community for him, how can you disregard our needs?" Brooks said.

Patricia McThune, who recovered through the First Step program after decades of battling addiction, now works at Upper Room Bible Church and returns to First Step to encourage others in recovery.

"It gave me a start where I was able to get myself cleaned up," McThune said.

She fears the program's closure could lead to increased crime and violence in the community.

"It would bring a lot of robberies, I'm gonna be honest, a lot of killing, a lot of people hurt, laid out on the street, doing whatever they can, cause when I was strung out, I did whatever I could to get the drugs," McThune said

Minnie Joy, another First Step success story, was once homeless and addicted, sleeping under the 27th Street bridge for six months.

"I just couldn't lick it," Joy said.

Joy credits First Step with saving her life, providing her with the foundation and resources needed for recovery.

"That's where I got my foundation, how to fight, the right literature, the right places to go, the groups to surround myself with, we really need to keep it open," Joy said.

She warns that closing the center could unleash a crisis on Milwaukee.

"Opioid addiction is a whole other beast, and you don't wanna unleash it on the city of Milwaukee," Joy said.

"This city will experience violence to a degree it has never experienced before, cause these people are physically hurting."

Crowley's office responded briefely after the story broadcasted stating:

From County Executive David Crowley: “Funding and regulatory changes at the state and federal levels have significantly impacted behavioral health services for individuals and families in Milwaukee County. We unfortunately were forced to make extremely tough decisions in this budget to preserve as many critical programs and mandated services as possible in order to serve the greatest number of residents. Looking ahead, I will do everything I can to ensure quality, accessible services remain available for people in need.”

Community members who have benefited from the program are urging county officials to reconsider the cuts.

"Think about those in need," McThune said.

