Local TikTok creators caught in limbo over the app's uncertain future

MILWAUKEE — A Supreme Court decision upheld a law that would allow a ban on TikTok.

The ruling that the high court upheld required TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to American owners or shut down by Sunday.

If no sale takes place, the platform used by millions of Americans will in theory be banned.

However, the Biden administration signaled it will not take any action to enforce the law leaving the decision to the incoming Trump administration.

There are signs that President-Elect Trump may also seek to keep the app available.

Creating TikTok videos for "smply.kae" helps support aesthetician Lauren Brimley's business, SmplyKae Aesthetics.

"It can make a big difference, especially being a business owner. If you have a slow week now you have a TikTok video that you have to create for 30 seconds and you've now made your week's goal because you have this side income through TikTok," Brimley explained.

TMJ4 News Lauren Brimley uses TikTok to help support her business SmplyKae Aesthetics.

However, the Supreme Court's decision creates uncertainty for content creators and collaborators.

"I have been silently losing my mind, and the reason is you can't do anything," Brimley stated. " The collaborations that I had that were loading, one of them is now on pause because they're not sure if it's going to be worth paying me."

"I do think it's hard to see something that does positively impact the economy go away overnight," Kelli Calkins told TMJ4 News.

Calkins is a food blogger in addition to her job as social media manager for C.O.nxt. She says some clients are pausing on any influencer marketing due to the fluid situation.

Calkins says her personal TikTok content under "cookingwith.kelli" has generated thousands of dollars.

TMJ4 News Kelli Calkins uses TikTok for her food blog content.

"It is something that helps me buy groceries and pay my bills so it is a significant change," Calkins said. "I do think eventually, I will be able to make a similar income to what I do now because of these platforms. It's just going to be where are people moving."

Both creators are exploring other social media platforms to focus on in the future as uncertainty surrounds the future of TikTok.

