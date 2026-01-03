Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee on Saturday as part of a coordinated global day of protest against U.S. military action in Venezuela.

The Milwaukee rally was one of similar demonstrations happening in cities across the country and around the world. But for many attendees, the concerns began closer to home.

"I think it's really important that we organize this event just because Americans really don't want more wars," said Samantha Doucas of Milwaukee.

Local protesters speak out to oppose U.S. military action in Venezuela

TMJ4 Samantha Doucas of Milwaukee

Protesters said the demonstration was about pushing back against escalation overseas and ensuring local voices are heard on international issues.

"I can't believe that once again my country is invading another sovereign nation and acting as if we have the right to," said Christy Breihan of Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Christy Breihan of Milwaukee

Breihan said the goal extends beyond opposing federal policy to encouraging more local residents to speak out.

"I hope mainly we'll wake up more people to the fact that there is opposition to this. There is resistance," Breihan said. "If more Milwaukeans see that there is resistance, there is a way to let your opposition be known and to organize more people."

Rally attendees emphasized that international conflicts have local consequences and that solidarity doesn't stop at borders.

"What we're seeing right now in Venezuela is only just a continuation of what's even been happening here in Milwaukee," said Jada Harmon with Black Alliance for Peace Milwaukee. "All of this is connected."

TMJ4 Jada Harmon with Black Alliance for Peace Milwaukee

Casey Serrano, one of the speakers at the rally, said her opposition is personal. She recently returned from a peace mission in Venezuela.

"Obviously people are very scared right now, right? To have bombs dropping near you is always a scary thing, but people are also resolute," said Serrano with Freedom Road Socialist Organization. "They are resolved that they are going to get through this."

TMJ4 Casey Serrano, one of the speakers at the rally,

Organizers said the rally is just the beginning, urging people to stay engaged long after the signs come down.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip