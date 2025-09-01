Local musicians speak on the impact of unions ahead of Labor Day celebrations

MILWAUKEE — In the spirit of Labor Day, local orchestra musicians share the impact of unionization after having to advocate for live performances this summer.

At the Marcus Performing Arts Center, the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra is preparing once again to bring live music to one of its most cherished performances: The Nutcracker.

“Dance and music cannot be separated,” said Ravenna Helson, principal cellist of Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra.

But earlier this year, the live music almost stopped.

In early July, the Milwaukee Ballet School announced plans to eliminate the orchestra from this year’s production, opting instead for recorded music, and citing financial concerns. Ravenna Helson, principal cellist of the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, said the news came as a shock.

“It questioned the Milwaukee’s commitment to live music and sustaining musicians in this community,” Helson said.

Helson said it felt like the community didn’t understand the value of musicians, both for their role in the arts and how much they should get paid.

“This was a real blow to them [the orchestra], I think, both because of the loss of work and because they had always felt really part of the company, and this kind of hurt,” said Robert Levine.

Levine is a retired violist for the Milwaukee Symphony and the president of the Milwaukee Musicians Association Local 8, a local union. After getting the news, he contacted the American Federation of Musicians for support. Together, they organized a strategic campaign to raise awareness.

“Most of the work was done by the musicians themselves, which is the way unionism is supposed to work,” said Levine.

Their efforts paid off. Within two weeks, Milwaukee Ballet reversed its decision and secured funding from a private donor to bring the live orchestra back on the books.

“The Milwaukee Ballet wants the same things that we do. We're just finding the way forward together,” said Helson.

Both Helson and Levine said they are grateful for the outcome and that their ties with the union were a critical part in making live music performances a reality.

“There's just an element of spontaneity and excitement I think you lose when you're playing to recorded music,” Levine said. “I think it really was a model of how a local and a national can support the rank and file on the ground.”

As Milwaukee prepares for Labor Day, union pride is also taking center stage at Zeidler Union Square, where the annual Laborfest Parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Pam Fendt, president of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the setup.

Laborfest is a full-day celebration of Milwaukee’s working community, featuring food, live music, and demonstrations. Unionized musicians will perform from floats, iron workers will showcase their craft, and a Milwaukee Public School drumline will add rhythm to the festivities. The council represents around 80 local unions.

“Our history of activism in Milwaukee goes back to the 1880s, where we were part of the movement for the eight-hour day,” Fendt said. “You’re gonna see a lot of memes this weekend about, if you like the three-day weekend, thank a union member. You know, we were always out there pushing for what workers deserve, and we’re not done with that fight, right?”

After the parade, Laborfest continues at the Summerfest grounds until 5 p.m.

