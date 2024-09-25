Local football coach reacts to Brett Favre Parkinson's diagnosis and discusses player safety

RIVER HILLS, Wi — Former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre announced Tuesday he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The Hall of Fame Quarterback’s announcement is bringing renewed attention to the potential links between collision sports and brain disease.

"We do all we can to keep these kids healthy,” University School of Milwaukee Varsity Head Coach, Brian Sommers said.

Safety is the priority at University School of Milwaukee, which is why all football players wear Guardian Caps during practice, according to Sommers.

"We said this is a simple investment we can make for our kids, so we were kind of ahead of the curve on that one," Sommers explained.

He introduced the soft-shell helmet cover about 3.5 years ago in hopes it would limit the number of head injuries seen in the high-impact sport.

"We're protecting young men. We want them to be successful leaders as they grow older. Anything we can do to help them is why we do it," Sommers said.

He noted that the game has changed a lot over the years, with a stronger focus on player safety.

Sommers added, "It doesn't surprise me for a guy who played that long. Although his position doesn't get as many collisions."

As a former football player himself, Sommers understands the importance of preventing serious injuries on the field.

"I made a tackle as a safety. I took a knee to the helmet. Both my contacts got knocked out, and I woke up in my bed later that day. That sticks with me. I treat every one of these kids like they're my own, and I don't want them to go through that. That's why we do what we do," he explained.

As of now, the Wildcats are not wearing protective headgear during games.

"It's one of those things where I want to see the data and how many impacts we have," Sommers said.

According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), Guardian Caps can be worn during games.

