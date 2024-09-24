Former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The former quarterback is 54.

According to NBC News, Favre made the announcement to Congress on Tuesday while testifying about hispotential misuse of taxpayer money.

Favre, appearing before theHouse Ways and Means Committee,has been accused of improperly using political connections to redirect public money to his alma mater and his own pocket.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s," Favre told lawmakers.

"This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking (public) money for his own use."

Parkinson's is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements.

Symptoms, such as shaking and difficulty with balance and coordination, gradually worsen over time and often progress to difficulty walking and talking.

Favre was in Washington on Tuesday to answer questions about how he came into money from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The Hall of Fame QB improperly received program money for speaking engagements that he never made, according to a state auditor.

