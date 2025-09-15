Local artist showcases heritage and the mentors who shaped her path in light of Hispanic Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — Monday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize Hispanic and Latino history and culture. TMJ4’s Meryl Hubbard looks into the life of an artist who showcases her heritage and shares how teachers have shaped her journey.

"I just wanted to show gratitude and grace to these amazing people who show up early in our lives and leave, you know, us completely changed as students,” said artist Celeste Contreras Skierski.

Many can attest to at least one teacher who left a lasting impact.

"Mrs. Dreamer, my middle school art teacher. She saw me making work, and she saw that art, you know, was something that I was using as a coping mechanism and an outlet for my voice,” said Contreras Skierski.

Contreras Skierski dedicated her work to capturing the connection and lessons passed from teacher to student.

"She literally put me on the path to where I am now,” said Contreras Skierski.

She says it's not only her teachers—but her mother and mentors—that brought her to be the person she is today. It may come as no surprise, then, that Contreras Skierski is currently a professor at UW-Milwaukee.

"Now that I'm a professor, like I just see the whole circle and cycle,” said Contreras Skierski.

Through a non-profit called Latino Arts, Contreras Skierski was able to bring her full-circle story to life with a solo exhibit in the United Community Center. The walls are filled with symbolism of her Mexican and Native ancestry.

"When I saw some staff members come in here, and they're Latina and they have curly hair, they're just like, 'Oh my gosh. Like, that's me,’" said Contreras Skierski.

Latino Arts managing Artistic Director Jacobo Lovo says they build community through their programming and events, and that Hispanic heritage is something they celebrate year-round.

"We want to create a more empathetic community where we are seeing each other on a human level and celebrate together,” said Lovo.

As we enter Hispanic Heritage Month, both Contreras Skierski and Lovo invite Milwaukee to come together and connect through storytelling.

"Whether you're Latino or not, don't let the world erase you. Tell your story, write your book, even if it's in pencil, even if it's a journal. Write your book is my whole point of all of my art,” said Contreras Skierski.

Latino Arts has multiple events coming up to celebrate. More information can be found on their Fall 2025 schedule .

