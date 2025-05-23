MILWAUKEE — A new Little Free Library at 37th and Chambers in Milwaukee stands as more than just a book exchange — it's a powerful memorial to a mother lost to gun violence and a symbol of healing for her daughter.

Twelve-year-old Karmyn Fields helped install the bright box of books in memory of her mother, Alisha Robinson, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2021. Robinson's car crashed just feet from where the library now stands.

"To be able to honor her in that way, knowing she fought for education for her two daughters as well, we wanted to have a positive, impactful landmark versus a sad memorial," said Nicole Goins, founder of "Pretty Girls Are Educated."

Goins isn't just the organization's founder — she's Karmyn's "bonus mom" who stepped in to help raise her after the tragedy.

"Not only could you see the pain in her eyes, but I felt it," Goins said. "I know that she's proud."

The library at 37th Street is one of seven being installed across Milwaukee. For Karmyn, a student at MLK Elementary, it's her way of giving back to the community.

Little free library honors mother's memory, brings literacy to Milwaukee neighborhood

"I like reading fictional books and graphic novel books. I'm really happy to be taking part in the community," Karmyn said.

"I hope that when they see the little free library, they take out a book, maybe take a few, and read some and learn from it," she added.

Karmyn, who dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer, is already building community through this project.

Emma Roy, a neighborhood captain, appreciates the positive transformation of the space.

"I like this much better, and I think they need to do more of that kinda stuff instead of a make-shift memorial, because memorials are done in the graveyard, not here! You know, we have to live in the neighborhood," Roy said.

While the makeshift memorial may be gone, in its place stands something powerful — a space for stories and a young girl's way of saying her mother's name still matters.

"Knowledge is key to being successful in life," Karmyn said.

Alisha Robinson's case remains unsolved, but her memory lives on through the resilience of her daughter and a community choosing healing over hurt.

