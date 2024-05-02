Lighthouse Investigation: Asking the questions victims of police pursuits want answered

Lighthouse journalist Ben Jordan is asking the Milwaukee police chief questions that families of innocent police pursuit victims say they want answered.

His investigation was sparked by the deadliest year in Milwaukee police pursuits, as far back as TMJ4 could find. He started digging into the issue in September after 7 people died in Milwaukee chases, at that point in 2023.

At the time, the department says those pursuits were still under investigation. So, Ben went back a few years to analyze what happened in ten deadly pursuits, using video from dash and body cameras to show the perspective from inside the primary squad car in pursuit.

That video can be difficult to watch — TMJ4 has chosen not to include the crashes themselves.

Police pursuits skyrocketed after the Fire and Police Commission changed MPD policy in 2017. The new directive encouraged officers to chase reckless drivers and mobile drug traffickers. Since then, data shows 23 people have died in chases.

That's compared to six deaths in the same amount of time leading up to the policy shift.

After weeks of requests, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman agreed to a 15 minute interview.

"Is that an outcome the department accepts in order to get more people who flee police?" Ben asked him.

"The most important aspect is what does the public wnt to do in regards to the reckless driving," Norman responded.

"Do you think chasing hundreds and hundreds of reckless drivers is putting a dent in the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee?" Ben asked.

"The big thing is understanding that we are expected to enforce the traffic laws, understanding that there is a need and a desire to have a response for those who are breaking the law within our community," Norman responded.

Hear the rest of the Chief's response and learn more about those ten deadly pursuits in Ben's full report Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

