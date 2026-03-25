MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Police say automatic license plate reading cameras have become the target of recent vandalism in Milwaukee County.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department confirms its Flock Safety camera on Hampton Avenue near Estabrook Park was recently found with its lens covered in gold spray paint. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports a similar vandalism incident.

TMJ4 Camera lens painted

The sheriff's office reported that a Flock camera was spray-painted two weeks ago in an undisclosed county park. The agency says it has not identified the person responsible.

Watch: License plate reading cameras vandalized in Milwaukee County following officer misuse charges

License plate reading cameras vandalized in Milwaukee County following officer misuse charges

The vandalism comes just weeks after prosecutors said former Milwaukee police officer Josue Ayala was charged with misusing the technology. Ayala allegedly searched the locations of his dating partner and that person's ex more than 170 times, despite there being no criminal investigation.

A watchdog website found more than 200 Flock Safety cameras across Milwaukee County. The cameras capture a photo of every car that passes by, showing its license plate, make, and model. They are intended to help police solve crimes.

Whitefish Bay resident Joe Gruenwald said he did not know the cameras were in his community, but he is frustrated to learn someone purposefully damaged one near Estabrook Park.

TMJ4 Joe Gruenwald — Whitefish Bay resident

"Grow up. Find something better to do. Really, what's the point?" Gruenwald said.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for Flock Safety, the company that owns the cameras, said the company works with local police departments to help them investigate these vandalism incidents.

"Yeah, the number of cameras that have been vandalized across the country remains an extremely small percentage," Lewbel said.

News reports from several other states show this is not just happening in Milwaukee County. Flock cameras have been smashed or spray-painted in places like Virginia, Michigan, and California.

"Every state is different depending on what the local charges would be, but destroying these cameras only hurts the communities that are being served by the technology," Lewbel said.

Addressing fears that privacy is being invaded by the cameras, Lewbel defended the company's security measures.

"Flock has implemented robust technical and policy safeguards to prevent unethical use. We provide a comprehensive, permanent audit trail," Lewbel said.

Gruenwald said there are other ways to share concerns about Flock cameras that are not criminal.

"If you don't like them, go to your council person and talk to them about it and see if you can get them taken down if you don't like it, but don't do it this way," Gruenwald said.

TMJ4 has yet to hear back from the Whitefish Bay Police Department about a suspect in its investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department said none of its cameras have been vandalized.

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