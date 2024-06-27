Let's Talk! South Milwaukee business owners hope listening session attracts more customers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI — TMJ4 will be taking over the Bucyrus Club to host its fourth ‘Let’s Talk’ listening session, this time in South Milwaukee.

It’s another chance to hear directly from you, the viewer, about what matters most within your specific community.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure hit the Milwaukee Avenue strip and spoke with Jelena Stankovic and Matt Pitchford ahead of the event. They both live and work in South Milwaukee and shared some things they’d love to see our coverage reflect.

Sydni met Jelena outside of her favorite coffee shop Avenue. It’s just across from Moran’s which she said is also her favorite Pub in town.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Jelena Stankovic lives in South Milwaukee and hopes the 'Let's Talk' listening session gets more eyes on the city.

Jelena has been living here for about three years and said there are many great things to love about South Milwaukee.

“I really like how interconnected everything in South Milwaukee is,” said Jelena. “Really, you can walk along this main road and go to most of the main businesses.”

Just across the street from Avenue is Matt Pitchford’s business, Acetime Disc Golf. Matt has been playing disc golf since 2006 and has been the owner of Acetime since 2012.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Matt Pitchford is the owner of Acetime Disc Golf in South Milwaukee. He says there's a lot to love about working and living in the city.

He said his business really blossomed during the pandemic as families were looking for more ways to stay active outdoors. Since then, he said business has continued to flourish just like several others in his community.

“There were a lot of empty buildings but it’s really starting to fill up now and it’s really great for business,” said Matt. “People are stopping by, checking it out.”

Both Jelena and Matt said South Milwaukee is full of community favorites you just have to try but there are also some hidden gems that should still be discovered. It’s why they said "Let’s Talk: South Milwaukee” is great chance to help their community continue to grow.

“It’d be great to have more like community events maybe geared toward younger people and families and what not,” said Jelena. “You know street fests and stuff like that. More vendors at the farmers market that’s been going on every Thursday, that’d be nice.”

“More businesses obviously have been coming but it’d be nice to have more as well,” said Matt.

Let’s Talk South Milwaukee will be held at the Bucyrus Club on Thursday June 26th from 4pm - 6pm.

