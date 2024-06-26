Bucyrus Club celebrates history of industry and community in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — On Thursday, TMJ4 will take over the Bucyrus Club for Let's Talk South Milwaukee.

Ahead of that, we wanted to get an idea of just how important this space is to the community.

“We knew that if we could complete this project to what our visions were, it would be a catalyst for other people to say, ‘Hey, you know, South Milwaukee, if they're willing to put that into this building, then we'll do it too,’” said Ernie Wunsch, Owner & Operator, Bucyrus Club.

Wunsch says the dream of transforming the abandoned space came about five years ago, when he and three other partners, including the City of South Milwaukee and the Bucyrus Foundation, decided to jump in.

“It needed a lot of work so no one individual could have done it. But the four of us together working together in this community plus the knowledge that this would help the community, we decided to put all efforts right during COVID to get this done,” said Wunsch.

Since then, Wunsch says his team has worked tirelessly to restore the century-old roots and embrace the history of the former manufacturing plant for new generations to enjoy.

“That's what put us on the map and now we're just keeping the game alive through the museum and the club,” said Wunsch.

Nick Anton says he is thankful the space is up and running.

As principal of nearby Rawson Elementary School, he says the Bucyrus definitely has a special place in his heart.

“I see workers, I should say, that have been past students of mine over at the middle school. It definitely has that community feel that I think is pretty unique and special,” said Anton.

That effort is now a family affair.

Ernie's daughter Elyse just became part-owner and says she couldn't be prouder to share in its legacy.

“Just talking to people and hearing their stories. It makes it so special and makes me and I'm sure everybody else that works here very fulfilled,” said Wunsch.

Let’s Talk South Milwaukee will be held at the Bucyrus Club on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

