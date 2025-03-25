Left in limbo: Federal worker fired, rehired, but return to work uncertain

MILWAUKEE — A roller coaster month continues for James Stancil.

The Army veteran and probationary worker at the Zablocki VA Medical Center was fired last month.

Last week, he received an email rescinding his termination. Stancil had been informed that he was placed on administrative leave and would receive back pay. As of Monday, he had yet to see any funds in his bank account or receive information on when he would be returning to his duties.

“We’ve been put on administrative leave with pay and back pay, which has yet to come through,” said Stancil. “Bank account is still at nuggets.”

In the meantime, James told TMJ4 he has been doing his best to conserve any money he has left. He plans to try and donate plasma to earn some cash. The Army veteran also launched a GoFundMe to help cover some of his bills.

“With this, you can't really file for unemployment because I'm not fired, but I'm not getting any money,” said Stancil.

The 61-year-old served as a supply technician for the VA and was nearing the end of his probationary period when he was laid off last month.

“I’ve had 1,000 jobs,” said Stancil. “I’ve never had an occupation that felt so rewarding on a personal level because you know what you're doing, and you know who you're doing it for.”

Earlier this month, federal judges in California and Maryland ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary employees like Stancil.

On Monday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to step in and halt those orders, leaving Stancil with an uncertain future.

“Do you believe you are going to get your job back?” asked TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister.

“I have no idea,” replied Stancil.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee VA to try to get some of Stancil’s questions answered.

A spokesperson shared this comment in response:

“VA is complying with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland’s March 13 temporary restraining order and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California’s March 13 preliminary injunction related to probationary employees. We cannot comment further due to pending litigation.” — Pete Kasperowicz, VA press secretary



