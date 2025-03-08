MILWAUKEE — Around 200 people rallied outside the Milwaukee Zablocki VA Medical Center on Friday to oppose proposed cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Earlier this week, VA Secretary Doug Collins announced that the department plans to cut 80,000 workers, or roughly 15%, reducing the workforce to just under 400,000.

"It's unfair what they’re doing to the employees of the United States government, let alone just the VA," said Norbert Kniedler, a veteran who receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Mike Beiermeister Norbert Kniedler

Last week, 10 employees at the Milwaukee VA were fired, including three veterans, such as James Stancil.

Despite receiving positive feedback during his probationary period as a supply technician, Stancil was let go just shy of a year.

The termination notice stated, in part: "The agency finds that your performance has not met the burden to demonstrate that your further employment at the agency would be in the public interest."

TMJ4 Local 3 AFGE President, Michele Malone, sits beside terminated VA employee, James Stancil.

On Friday, Stancil spoke at the rally.

"You’re no good to us anymore; they throw you out. What the hell is that? These are all based on false statements," he told the crowd.

The cuts have left other veteran workers at the VA, like Dion Jackson, feeling nervous.

Watch: Milwaukee veterans, workers speak out against proposed cuts to the VA Department

"Do you feel like your job could be at risk right now?" asked TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister.

"I do," Jackson, an Army veteran, replied. "Anybody's job is at risk at this point. It's no secret."

Mike Beiermeister Dion Jackson

Mike McBride, a veteran and psychiatrist at the Milwaukee VA, told TMJ4 that two members of his team lost their jobs.

"We need them, and we're all hurting because of that," McBride said.

He and other veterans working at the Milwaukee VA felt compelled to stand up before more cuts take place.

Mike Beiermeister Mike McBride

"The time is now. We've got to save it. We have to speak out and talk to our representatives to make sure that we preserve VA health care," McBride said.

The issue of workforce cuts came up at a tele-town hall Thursday with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. He told a caller worried about staffing cuts that the VA budget is going up this year.

"First of all I don't think anything has happened in terms of personnel that I'm aware of in the V-A. What I can assure you is, taking care of our veterans has strong bi partisan support in both chambers," said Sen. Johnson.

The total 2025 request for the VA is $369.3 billion, up nearly 10% from 2024. Sen. Johnson said the VA budget has increased above the rate of inflation.

