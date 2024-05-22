Large police presence outside Hayat Pharmacy near 54th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence outside the Hayat Pharmacy near 54th & W. Capitol Drive.

TMJ4's Megan Lee spoke to medical assistants at Progressive Health Center, who said a man came into their office with a gun and police got them out of the office.

TMJ4's crew also observed an officer with tactical gear on, entering the Hayat Pharmacy.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but has not received any information.

The area near 54th & W. Capitol Drive is blocked off while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip