Large police presence outside Hayat Pharmacy near 54th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence outside the Hayat Pharmacy near 54th & W. Capitol Drive.
TMJ4's Megan Lee spoke to medical assistants at Progressive Health Center, who said a man came into their office with a gun and police got them out of the office.
TMJ4's crew also observed an officer with tactical gear on, entering the Hayat Pharmacy.
TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but has not received any information.
The area near 54th & W. Capitol Drive is blocked off while police continue their investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
