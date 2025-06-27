Thomas Routt found guilty of murder in Elkhorn newlywed bar shooting case

ELKHORN — Thomas Routt was found guilty Friday of shooting and killing newlywed couple Gina and Emerson Weingart inside a local bar.

His trial reached a pivotal moment Friday with closing arguments from both sides. The jury, comprised of 12 members, began deliberations around 2:30 p.m., following the conclusion of arguments in the Walworth County Judicial Center.

Prosecutors asserted the evidence against Routt is compelling. They highlighted that he reportedly confessed to law enforcement and shared details about the crime with his parents, even guiding police to the alleged murder weapon.

“There are details that he talks about that law enforcement didn't give him. About the order of shots, about Emerson being on the phone at the time,” said Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld. “All of those little details that he has, those aren't things that law enforcement gave him.”

On the other hand, the defense challenged the reliability of Routt's statements to authorities, arguing that they were the result of coercion. Routt's defense attorney, Russell Jones, claimed that his client experienced a psychological breakdown during interrogation, which was exacerbated by his fear of returning to prison due to his criminal history.

“So, is it reasonable to conclude that those statements were coerced, that those statements were not reliable based upon a psychological breakdown?” Jones questioned during his closing arguments.

After a little over two hours of deliberation, the jury found Routt guilty on the following charges:



2 counts intentional homicide

1 count attempted homicide

armed robbery

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of meth

At sentencing, Routt could receive up to life in prison.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip