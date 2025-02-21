'It's terrifying,': Milwaukee Ukrainians fear for family back home as tensions rise between presidents

MILWAUKEE — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is approaching three years.

As the fighting has escalated, so have tensions between Ukraine and its biggest ally.

This week, President Donald Trump launched a war of words against Ukrainian Volodymr Zelenskyy.

"A dictator without elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he's not going to have a country left," said President Trump.

U.S. leaders met with Russian leaders in Saudi Arabia earlier this week to discuss ending the war, with no representative from Ukraine.

On Thursday, President Trump's special envoy met with President Zelenskyy.

"My entire extended family is back in Ukraine," says Solomiya Kavyuk, a proud Ukrainian-American with deep ties to her homeland.

As Russia's invasion rages on, her thoughts remain with her loved ones. Kavyuk's worry is compounded by rhetoric coming from the White House.

"I feel like I haven't been this scared or worried since the start of the war," she explained.

Kavyuk voices her frustration over Ukraine being sidelined in negotiations.

"It’s unfair that Ukraine gets invaded and now has to give up its land and security guarantees. It has to give up the potential of membership in NATO. How is any of that fair?" questioned Kavyuk.

Last month, Karina Tweedell shared her concerns during a celebration of Ukrainian pride and culture at St. Robert in Shorewood.

Now, her fears have only intensified.

"It's terrifying," she stated. "We are not talking about some kind of distant conflict. This is something that is going to affect our world order."

Tweedell was particularly upset by Trump's implication that Ukraine started the war.

"Sharing any kind of messages where Ukraine had a part in it is extremely disheartening," she added. "We're talking about a country that invaded my home country that might be taken off the hook."

Kavyuk emphasizes the human aspect of the conflict: "When I see people talking about it in really harsh terms and almost detached, I would just like to remind them that you're talking about people. You're talking about living human beings who live there, who did not ask to be invaded."

Tweedell echoed this sentiment, saying, "We absolutely want peace, but we also want security guarantees that will actually allow for Ukraine to be safe and not have war on its land."

Both Solomiya and Karina remain committed to advocating for their loved ones and pushing for awareness of what’s at stake as the war approaches its third anniversary.

Wisconsin Ukrainians will commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's invasion with a pair of events this weekend.

Night at the Gallery for Ukraine

Saturday, February 22, 2025 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

David Barnett Gallery, 1024 East State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Third Annual Rally for Ukraine

Sunday, February 23, 2025 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

941 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wisconsin Ukrainians also issued this statement regarding recent comments from the president:

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. stands firm in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues its courageous fight for freedom, sovereignty, and democracy. Ukraine has been the victim of an unprovoked and brutal invasion—first in 2014, with the illegal annexation of Crimea, and again in 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale war against the Ukrainian people.

The ongoing war is not just a regional conflict; it is a battle for the fundamental values of liberty and self-determination. While discussions about borders and negotiations continue on the global stage, we must remain clear-eyed about the reality: Ukraine did not start this war, and any resolution must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the will of its people.

The United States has long stood as a defender of democracy, and we urge the current administration and all elected officials to continue their strong support for Ukraine. Abandoning Ukraine now would embolden aggressors worldwide and weaken the very principles upon which our nation was founded.

We call on our leaders to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine—not only for the sake of Ukraine’s survival but for the security of the free world. The cost of inaction is too high, and history will remember those who stood with Ukraine in its time of need.

