SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Ukrainian songs and dancing were in the spotlight Friday night at St. Robert.

The event featured a blend of traditional and contemporary Ukrainian music, with all proceeds directed to the Protez Foundation to support the cost of prosthetics for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian-American performer Krystia Nora expressed her appreciation for the occasion, stating, “This is what our soldiers are fighting for. They’re fighting for our culture and our people and our language and our history.”

Mike Beiermeister Krystia Nora

Among those in attendance were Ukrainian soldiers like Oleksandr, who shared his thoughts on the event.

“It’s very inspiring. There are so many people involved in order to make a celebration for us,” Oleksandr said.

Mike Beiermeister

The Ukrainian Health Ministry reports that at least 50,000 Ukrainians—both soldiers and civilians—have lost limbs due to Russia's ongoing invasion.

Depending on the type of prosthetic, the cost of each amputation treatment can reach up to $100,000.

This year’s concert showcased prominent local Ukrainian performers, including Tatiana Migliaccio (violin and sopilka), Irina Yanovska (guitar), and the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Church Choir. Guests also enjoyed performances from the Promin and Kalyna Ukrainian Dance Groups of Milwaukee.

Many of the soldiers and civilians benefiting from the concert received prosthetics in the U.S. through the Protez Foundation.

They were invited to the event by Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

Learn More: https://www.wisconsin-ukrainians.org/

“It’s estimated that Ukraine is going to be the country of people with disabilities, with the air strikes happening on a daily basis and the mines,” Tweedell said.

Mike Beiermeister Karina Tweedell

The concert comes just ahead of a pivotal moment in U.S. politics, as the nation prepared for a change in leadership.

Tweedell, who is closely monitoring the evolving situation, expressed concern for ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine.

“I would say that all of us are concerned about the continued support that the U.S. can provide. The support that the U.S. is able to provide to Ukraine right now might seem costly, but it's definitely not as costly as it will be if we allow for Ukraine's defeat,” she urged.

The soldiers are also watching how President-elect Donald Trump plans to address the conflict, which he has vowed to end.

Oleksandr shared his hope for continued support, “Ukraine is counting on the fact that they will not remain alone with this war, regardless of whether the president in America changes. In the future, America will help Ukraine because if someone believes that, over time, this war will become smaller or less intense, then they would be wrong.”

While the future remains uncertain, the concert provided a moment for these soldiers and civilians to celebrate their heritage and culture with those in the U.S. before returning to their homeland, reminding all attendees of the strength and spirit of the Ukrainian people.

