'It’s taking forever': Family of D'Vontaye Mitchell frustrated with what they call a slow legal process

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The family of a man who died after being held down by hotel employees is frustrated with what they’re calling a slow legal process.

On June 30, 2024, D'Vontaye Mitchell died at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Video shows four former Hyatt employees beating and holding down Mitchell, who eventually died with all four men on top of him.

The four former employees are charged in Mitchell's death and were in court Thursday for a scheduling conference, where the case was continued.

Family members told TMJ4’s Jenna Rae they were hoping for progress, but the district attorney’s office said they weren’t ready.

“It’s getting a little frustrating, you know, it’s like it’s taking forever just to get to either a trial or, what they say, a plea, or whatever,” said Nayisha Mitchell, D'Vontaye Mitchell’s sister.

It’s been six months since Nayisha Mitchell and Rendell Giles lost their brother, D'Vontaye Mitchell.

“The holiday time is, you know, usually when all the family comes together and celebrates, but this year it was a little sad,” Giles said.

TMJ4 News D’Vontaye Mitchells family

In that time, the family and the Milwaukee community have marched, protested, and shown up in support.

Now, they want justice and say the four men accused of killing D'Vontaye Mitchell should be behind bars.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it burns me up to see them out here just roaming the streets as if they did nothing. They still get to live their lives, they still get to enjoy their families, moving on as if nothing was done,” Nayisha Mitchell added.

Because there are four defendants in this case, the district attorney’s office said they’re still working out individual plea deal offers. Everyone should be ready to move forward at the next court hearing in February.

