'It's so totally frustrating': Valley Park neighbors dealing with trash overflow

In October, TMJ4 was contacted by Valley Park neighbors after trash from two buildings nearby were overflowing into their street.

It took calling the building's landlord for the trash to be picked up.

Now, neighbors have called TMJ4's Jenna Rae again because the trash is piling up.

"It's so totally frustrating. I've lived in this neighborhood so long, and when you see things like this happen over and over and over, you know, I wonder should I stay or should I go?" Yvonne Wentlandt said.

It's a question Wentlandt has never asked herself in the more than 50 years she's lived in Valley Park.

"It's sickening to look out and see the garbage and see what the garbage draws, because when that garbage is on the ground, it's like a buffet for the animals around here," Wentlandt explained.

The overflowing trash caused Wentlandt to call us twice in six months.

"Do you feel like you should have to reach out to me to get something done?" Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"No, no, I don't feel as if I should have to reach out to you. I feel he should have some responsibility here," Wentlandt responded.

The problem properties are owned by landlord Bryan Hintz, according to Milwaukee city records.

In October, Hintz owed the city and the trash pickup service thousands each.

In the last week, the city issued a trash pickup violation. Hintz owes the city $1,000.

"Apparently whatever fines he's getting from the city is not doing it. Perhaps the city should be looking at their process, and these fines should be raised," Wentlandt suggested.

We tried to call and text Hintz Tuesday. He never responded.

"We have garbage flying down the street. It's a mess to look at. I have to look at it out my front window. I shouldn't have to deal with that. As I said, I feel bad for the people living there," Wentlandt added.

We reached out to GFL Environmental, the trash service at Hintz's properties, and are waiting to hear back.

