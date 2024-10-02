'It's a rat drug': Neighbors call TMJ4 with complaints of overflowing trash

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A smelly problem with lingering issues — That's what people in Milwaukee's Valley Park neighborhood say they've been dealing with.

"I've talked to DNS, I've talked to sanitation, I've talked to the health department. I don't know who else to talk to and that's why I called you," neighbor Yvonne Wentlandt said.

TMJ4 Yvonne Wentlandt lives in the Valley Park Neighborhood and has for more than 50 years. She lives right across from one of the three problem properties in her neighborhood that has overflowing trash. She called TMJ4 to report the problem after calling DNS and sanitation several times



Wentlandt called TMJ4's Jenna Rae Monday asking for help with an overflowing trash problem across from her house. It's a problem so bad, neighbors said the whole neighborhood is infested with rats.

While walking around her yard with her trash picker-upper, Wentlandt picked up trash in her yard, bushes and even in the street.

"Oh this is normal, yes, because of the garbage up the block," she said.

She's talking about the overflowing trash bins at three apartment complexes near 39th and Clybourn.

TMJ4 Trash overflowing in dumpsters in the Valley Park neighborhood.

"it's been horrible, it smells, there's been rats there," Wentlandt said.

"I've never seen it be emptied since I've lived here," neighbor John Caruso added.

TMJ4 John Caruso also lives in Valley Park. His backyard backs up to one of the properties that has overflowing trash. He’s having to put rat traps in his lawn to catch rats that have infested the neighborhood, he says, because of the trash piling up.



"Would you say this trash overflow is impacting everyone in the neighborhood," Rae asked Caruso.

"I'd say so, cause it's a rat drug. You're seeing rats up and down the alley. They're coming in and now they have a place to feed and a place to nest," he responded.

The engulfed debris happening at the three properties, according to Milwaukee City records, are owned by the same person, Bryan. Hintz.

TMJ4 called and texted Hintz. He refused to do an interview with TMJ4 and asked us to stop contacting him.

Watch: Neighbors upset by overflowing trash at apartment property.

'It's a rat drug' neighbors call TMJ4 with complaints of overflowing trash

Let's go back to 39th and Clybourn, from what we could see, the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) has been to these apartments several times in September. DNS inspectors were there for regular inspections and also for order violations for litter and debris on the property.

According to DNS, Hintz's three properties have been cited for garbage 10 times in the last year and owes the city more than $2,100 in fines.

TMJ4 also called the company that owns the bins on his property, GFL. We're told Hintz hasn't paid for trash pick up since June and GFL stopped service in August.

According to GFL, Hintz owes them thousands.

"Hold them accountable. Fine them. Usually, money talks," Caruso said. "I'd love to see the city come down and just come down on this. Even for the people, I don't think they like to see this."

Accountability is what neighbors said, they're begging for.

"When you have something like this going on, and they've been cited, after that period of time, that garbage should be cleaned up, and then there should be accountability for that," Wentlandt added.

